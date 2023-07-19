But he insists it would be foolish to insist they were automatically going to run away with the SCFL premier title – instead saying he is hopeful they will be ‘in the mix’.
Heath’s preparations come as neighbours Burgess Hill Town stengthen their squad for the new Isthmian premier campaign by securing a return to the club for Rob O’Toole.
Haywards Heath have kept only a handful of players from last season and have signed new faces from clubs including Lancing, Broadbridge Heath and Peacehaven.
Byron Napper and Tom Gilbert are among members of the 22-23 staying for 23-24 while Darius Goldsmith and JJ Minty are among the new recruits.
Heath have won one out of three friendlies so far, winning at home to Tunbridge Wells but losing at Sutton Common Rovers and – on Tuesday night – at home to Chipstead.
Lovett is content with how plans for the big kick-off are coming together.
"Various players from last season’s squad have moved on but we have kept some important characters,” he said.
"I’ve brought in a number of Sussex-based players, many of whom have experience at step four – because if we do get promoted back to step four we don’t want to have to start again in terms of being strong enough. We want some continuity.
"As for promotion, we want to be in the mix – I would be a fool to say simply that we’re going to win it. It will be a tough league – there are a number of teams involved who will fancy their chances.”
Heath have friendlies to come at home to Kings Langley (Saturday) and away to Roffey (Tuesday) before they kick off their league schedule against Eastbourne United on Saturday week.
Meanwhile at the More Than Tyres Stadium, Burgess Hill boss Dean Cox has brought back another of the club’s 2014-15 title winners, striker O’Toole. He rejoins from Whitehawk – who he helped win Isthmian south east promotion via the play-offs last season – and Cox said he was ‘fantastic’ signing who he looked forward to working with.