Haywards Heath Town boss left frustrated by draw with West Sussex rivals Chichester City

Haywards Heath Town manager Martin Dynan was left frustrated after more points were dropped over the weekend.

The Blues drew 2-2 with West Sussex rivals Chichester City at Hanbury Park on Saturday.

Ethan Prichard fired City ahead on 11 minutes, but the visitors went a man down on the stroke of half-time.

Chichester were reduced to ten men with a minute of the first half to go when Ethan Robb was shown two yellow cards in two minutes.

Haywards Heath Town celebrate scoring against Chichester City on Saturday. Picture by Ray Turner

And Heath took full advantage of the dismissal to lead at the break. Byron Napper and Lukas Franzen-Jones struck twice in quick succession to turn the game on its head.

But, despite the man disadvantage, City’s Prichard grabbed his second of the afternoon on 64 minutes to see the two clubs share the points.

Dynan said: “They caught us off guard and scored a really good goal.

“We had to adjust so I changed the formation to try and cope with their amount of possession that they had on the ball.

“Half-time came at the right time for them but we could have done with an extra five minutes or so. In that period we looked like we could go on and score four more goals”

Dynan’s admitted his frustrations began in the second half. He said: “We went out flat. We looked like the side with ten players.

"They continued where they started in the first half.

“We need to mature in that sense, we cannot be hitting balls as hard as we can down the middle of the goal, that's not going to cut it at this level.”

The Blues dominated periods of the match but Dynan admitted that his players could, and should, have done better.

He said: “The problem with us is that we are not doing that consistently.

"We will press for five minutes and sit off for half an hour.

“I am being very critical of the boys but I think I can be because I know how good they are.

“We are really good for half-an-hour spread across the 90 minutes and that is not good enough.”

Heath went out of the Sussex Senior Cup at Bognor on Tuesday night and Dynan’s men travel to fourth-placed Ashford United on Saturday.