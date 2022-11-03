Tom Collins gave the Blues an early lead from a free-kick before Louie Theophanous levelled amid suspicions the scorer handled the ball.

Byron Napper scored what proved the winner 11 minutes into the second half and Heath held on move up to 14th in the south east division table. It was only Heath’s third win of the season and was a relief to all at the club.

Dynan praised opening scorer Collins, saying: “He knows where the goal is.

Heath on the attack versus Beckeham | Picture: Ray Turner

"He has put himself under a bit of pressure and not scored the goals he should have done – he should be well into double figures by now.”

And that’s a theme that applies to the team as a whole, with Dynan wanting them to be more ruthless in front of goal when he takes them to former side Three Bridges this Saturday.

Heath had a lot of chances against Beckenham that they were unable to convert. Dynan said: “We’ve not put our chances away.

"We’re going to concentrate on working in the final third and replicating the scenarios that the boys will be facing.”

The manager is looking forward to his return to Three Bridges on Saturday.

Three Bridges are below Heath in 17th but have a game in hand over them ahead of Sussex derby day.

Dynan said: “It’s a big one Saturday – not just because of the rivalry between the two clubs but with my affiliation with Three Bridges in the past.

“People will say it's a grudge match but I have nothing but respect for those at Three Bridges - they gave me a platform to manage.”

Dynan, who hopes Heath will be at full strength, is confident his players will be able to put up a good display and secure another three points.

“If we match them, I know our quality will overturn them, I know we have more in terms of quality, it’s just whether our boys turn up on the day,” he said.

“I couldn’t care less who it’s against, it’s another football team trying to take three points off us.”

