Haywards Heath Town, Broadbridge Heath, Pagham and Shoreham discover their league divisions for 2023-24

Sussex’s non-league clubs have discovered which divisions they will be playing in next season.

For some, their new homes are as expected following promotion or relegation – for most, it’s a case of ‘as you were’.

Followng the end of the 2022-23 season and its various play-offs being finished from non-league steps one to six, the FA has now announced the line-ups for all divisions at those levels across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a complicated job nationally with some teams having to move sideways for geographical reasons – but in Sussex there have been no major surprises in where teams have been placed for the 23-24 campaign.

Action from Haywards Heath's relegation play-off v Redbridge | Picture: Ray Turner

Worthing and Eastbourne Borough remain in the National League South for 2023-24 having both just fallen short in their bid for promotion to the National League premier. Worthing lost in a play-off semi-final, Eastbourne Borough finished eighth.

The Isthmian premier division will still contain Lewes, Horsham, Hastings United and Bognor Regis Town – but now has a fifth Sussex side, Whitehawk ,who were promoted via the Isthmian south east play-offs.

Whitehawk are one of two sides exiting the Isthmian south east – the other are Haywards Heath, who go down to the Southern Combination premier following their loss in the step four/five relegation play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With SCFL premier champions Broadbridge Heath swapping places with Heath, that means there will be seven Sussex sides in the Isthmian south east – along with the Bears will be Chichester City, Lancing, Littlehampton Town, East Grinstead, Three Bridges and Burgess Hill Town.

Shoreham celebrate the SCFL division one title - and will be in the premier in 23-24 | Picture: Shigeo Kondo

Haywards Heath are one of three teams new to the Southern Combination premier. Others new to it for 23-24 will be Pagham – who are returning from the Wessex League – and Shoreham, who were promoted from division one of the SCFL as champions.

Crawley Down Gatwick stay in the SCFL premier after finishing as runners-up but losing their step four/five play-off at Sutton Common Rovers.