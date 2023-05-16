Haywards Heath Town, Broadbridge Heath, Pagham and Shoreham discover their league divisions for 2023-24

For some, their new homes are as expected following promotion or relegation – for most, it’s a case of ‘as you were’.
Followng the end of the 2022-23 season and its various play-offs being finished from non-league steps one to six, the FA has now announced the line-ups for all divisions at those levels across the country.
It’s a complicated job nationally with some teams having to move sideways for geographical reasons – but in Sussex there have been no major surprises in where teams have been placed for the 23-24 campaign.
Worthing and Eastbourne Borough remain in the National League South for 2023-24 having both just fallen short in their bid for promotion to the National League premier. Worthing lost in a play-off semi-final, Eastbourne Borough finished eighth.
The Isthmian premier division will still contain Lewes, Horsham, Hastings United and Bognor Regis Town – but now has a fifth Sussex side, Whitehawk ,who were promoted via the Isthmian south east play-offs.
Whitehawk are one of two sides exiting the Isthmian south east – the other are Haywards Heath, who go down to the Southern Combination premier following their loss in the step four/five relegation play-offs.
With SCFL premier champions Broadbridge Heath swapping places with Heath, that means there will be seven Sussex sides in the Isthmian south east – along with the Bears will be Chichester City, Lancing, Littlehampton Town, East Grinstead, Three Bridges and Burgess Hill Town.
Haywards Heath are one of three teams new to the Southern Combination premier. Others new to it for 23-24 will be Pagham – who are returning from the Wessex League – and Shoreham, who were promoted from division one of the SCFL as champions.
Crawley Down Gatwick stay in the SCFL premier after finishing as runners-up but losing their step four/five play-off at Sutton Common Rovers.
There are four new teams in division one of the SCFL – Copthorne, who have been promoted to step six, and Alfold, Roffey and Banstead Athletic, who have been relegated. Division one will have 18 teams in the new season.