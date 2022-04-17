Action from Haywards Heath's 0-0 draw with Corinthian - from which a point proved enough to secure an Isthmian south east division play-off place / Picture: Ray Turner

Haywards Heath Town held - but they're in the Isthmian south east play-offs - picture special

Haywards Heath were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Corinthian - but their frustration lifted later in the afternoon when they learned the point was good enough to put them in the play-offs.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 3:15 pm

Ramsgate's defeat to Ashford United means Martin Dynan's side can't be knocked out of the top five by the end of the campaign in two games' time. Gil Carvalho’s missed penalty deprived Heath of the win but at least they have promotion knockouts to look forward to. On this page and the ones linked see Ray Turner's pictures from the match. Get the latest local football in the Middy, out every Thursday.

