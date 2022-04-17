Haywards Heath Town held - but they're in the Isthmian south east play-offs - picture special

Ramsgate's defeat to Ashford United means Martin Dynan's side can't be knocked out of the top five by the end of the campaign in two games' time. Gil Carvalho’s missed penalty deprived Heath of the win but at least they have promotion knockouts to look forward to. On this page and the ones linked see Ray Turner's pictures from the match. Get the latest local football in the Middy, out every Thursday.
Action from Haywards Heath's 0-0 draw with Corinthian - from which a point proved enough to secure an Isthmian south east division play-off place / Picture: Ray Turner
