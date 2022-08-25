Haywards Heath Town hope holiday brings first win

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues exited the FA Cup last weekend in a 3-0 preliminary round defeat at Leatherhead, on the back of their opening two league games yielding only one point.

It was no disgrace losing to the Tanners, who have been a step three side until recently.

Dave Tarpey (2') and Jermaine McGlashan scored the goals that ended Martin Dynan’s side Cup run early.

Haywards Heath take on Lancing | Picture: Ray Turner

Now they will be focusing on moving up the Isthmian south east division table as they eye another promotion push.

Heath lost to VCD on the opening day then let slip a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at home to Lancing in their first home game.

Dynan’s side have a tough double header to come over the weekend but will be keen to get their first win on the board and start climbing the table.

On Saturday they are at home to Ramsgate, who are in spot having won one and drawn one so far.

Then on Monday comes another Sussex derby for the Blues when they make the short trip to East Grinstead Town.

Heath were one of three Mid Sussex sides who were involved in the preliminary round of the FA Cup.

Hassocks also went out, losing 3-1 at home to Uxbridge, while Burgess Hill Town reached the first qualifying round with a 3-1 home win against Stansfeld.