Haywards Heath Town survive Christie sending-off to beat Whitstable

Heath - pictured in action last month - were 2-0 winners over Whitstable to move fourth in the Isthmian south east / Picture: Ray Turner

The league’s basement team travelled a long way looking for points in their precarious position but could not keep a dominant Heath team at bay. The win puts Martin Dynan's team up to fourth place and looking good for a play-off spot.

Oystermen ‘keeper Dan Eason was called into action numerous times in the first half, pulling off acrobatic saves to deny Ibrahim Jalloh and Reece Deakin.

Goals were coming but it took until the hour mark for them to appear. Heath midfielder Oliver Allen was clumsily brought down on the edge of the area to win a penalty as he was running into the Whitstable box. Carvalho sent Eason the wrong way to put the ball low into the left corner to make it 1-0.

With ten minutes to go Christie was involved in a tussle on the floor with substitute Harry Goodger. A few minutes passed after Goodger was booked but Christie was then shown a red card to end his day early.

No attacks were forthcoming from the visitors and Haywards Heath took advantage in the very last minute of the game. Carvalho picked the ball up inside the Whitstable half and played in debutant Laflin 15 yards from goal. He controlled well to put the ball through Eason’s legs and into the net.

Manager Dynan:said: "We’re trying to push it into the player to believe in themselves - I tell them week in, week out how good of a side they are. It’s usually them that let these victories slip from our hands.