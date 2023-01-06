'He is a hungry young player' - Former Crawley Town hero joins League One outfit on loan from Cardiff City

Former Crawley Town star Max Watters has joined League One outfit Barnsley on loan from Cardiff City until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

A performance whilst on trial with Maidstone United in the summer of 2020 against Crawley impressed the Reds and led to Watters signing a one-year-deal at Broadfield Stadium.

The 23-year-old bagged 16 goals in 19 appearances for Crawley before sealing a move to Cardiff in January 2021 for a reported seven-figure fee.

Watters spent the first half of last season on loan in League One with MK Dons, scoring seven goals in his 14 appearances for the Buckinghamshire outfit before returning to the Welsh capital and immediately scoring his first Bluebirds goal.

Former Crawley Town star Max Watters has joined League One outfit Barnsley on loan from Cardiff City until the end of the 2022/23 campaign. Picture by Harry Trump/Getty Images

He would continue to start regularly for Cardiff as they fought their way to survival last term, but after featuring in the opening eight weeks of the current Championship season, Watters has fallen out of favour at the Cardiff City Stadium and arrives at Oakwell looking to recapture his goalscoring form.

Speaking to Barnsley’s website, Tykes CEO Khaled El-Ahmad said: “We are pleased that Max has joined us here at Barnsley.

“He is a hungry young player with experience across the EFL and we’re looking forward to seeing him perform within Michael Duff’s system.