The death of a Hastings United fan who passed away after being taken ill at a match has left a gap that can never be filled, say his friends and partner.

Chris Taylor, 65, collapsed at United’s game at Chatham in January while helping with the club’s commentary service.

After treatment at the ground, an air ambulance flew him to hospital in London. But he died about a week later.

His partner Jan said the fulsome tributes paid to him had been a great comfort as she says farewell to her ‘kindred spirit’.

Chris Taylor - in the black top, black cap and sunglasses - will be much missed by the Hastings United family

Chris, a property developer, was born and raised in Hastings and Jan said: “He lived and breathed Hastings United.”

Whether at an away game in a crowd of 50 or at the Pilot Field for a big match, Chris was there with a smile, handshake and fair critique of the match.

From the moment he fell ill at Chatham to when he was put into the air ambulance, he had Hastings fans around him.

The match was abandoned and re-played a few weeks later.

Chris Taylor's partner Jan at a Hastings game she attended with friends after he passed away

Jan has been to a couple of matches since and added: “I’m so grateful for the kindness and support everyone’s shown. Chris was a truly generous and kind man in word and deed.

"He donated over 100 pints of blood through his life – and even in death, through carrying a donor card, he has enhanced the lives of at least five others and their families.”

United commercial director Hayley Clout says Chris is much missed by everyone as he was a big part of the football family.

Thanks have gone to fans and staff of both clubs who assisted on the day – and to all the medics who helped him on the day and in hospital.

Chris’ funeral was held yesterday (March 21), followed by a wake at the football club. It was very well-attended with many decked out in club colours and scarves.