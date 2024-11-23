Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rocks boss Robbie Blake has welcomed two new faces to Nyewood Lane – in the shape of attacker Charlie Lambert and coach Will Hendon.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lambert, a 24-year-old right-winger, arrived from Whitehawk recently while Hendon, 29, joined the Bognor Regis Town set-up shortly after former assistant Jamie Howell left the club.

Blake takes his squad to Folkestone Invicta today (Nov 23) for an Isthmian premier division encounter following a draw at home to Carshalton Athletic — the point took them off the bottom by one place — on Saturday and a midweek Sussex Senior Cup win over Hastings United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “As a club we can finally get around to welcoming both Charlie and Will and we hope they can continue to make a positive contribution to what we are trying to do here. There have been a good few positives from results and performances of late and we want to maintain that — and we start again in that quest at Folkestone tomorrow.”

The Rocks have welcomed a new winger and a new coach | Picture: Trevor Staff

Lambert, who scored 14 goals for Whitehawk last season, began his career at Crawley Town as a youth player and has since played for Three Bridges, Eastbourne Borough and Peacehaven & Telscombe.

Hendon has been No.2 to Dean Cox at both Lancing and Burgess Hill Town before spending time with Shaun Saunders at Whitehawk last season. He called time on his playing career — he turned out for Lewes, Worthing and Eastbourne Borough as well as in Australia — after suffering two ACL injuries.

He said: “I’ve enjoyed coming in and working with Robbie and the boys and I can immediately see that we have a talented squad with lots of ability. I don’t think we should be where we are in the league but that is the reality of the situation and we now need to continue making progress and look up and collect points and climb the table.”