Crawley Town are still in contention for a play-off place.

It would be quite some achievement for Scott Lindsay’s side after last season’s flirt with relegation.

With 19 games left it is still all to play for, but can Crawley do it?

Here is how bookmakers SkyBet currently rate the Reds’ chances.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on where you think Crawley will finish via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Reds news here.

1 . Mansfield Town 1/10 Photo: Chris Holloway

2 . Wrexham 1/9 Photo: Malcolm Couzens

3 . Stockport County 1/9 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall