Salford City’s Matt Smith has been rated as League Two’s best performing player this season, by a football website.

The whoscored.com website gives him a 7.86 rating following his cracking season so far.

The website rates defender Laurence Maguire as Crawley Town’s best player this season, with a rating of 6.98. It puts Maguire 56th in the list of best performing players so far.

He is followed by midfielder Liam Kelly as Crawley’s next best performer, with a rating of 6.83

The top 20 includes three players each from title-chasers Mansfield Town and Stockport County.

Here is the top 20 as voted for by the website. Give us your verdict and player ratings via our social media channels.

1 . Matt Smith (Salford City) 7.86

2 . Davis Keillor-Dunn 7.74

3 . Dan Kemp (MK Dons, on loan at Swindon Town) 7.59