MK Dons loan man Dan Kemp has a season rating of 7.59 after a great start to the season with Swindon Town.

Here are League Two's stars of the season so far after the first three months of the season, featuring players from Mansfield Town, Wrexham, Accrington Stanley, Colchester and Bradford City - picture gallery

Salford City’s Matt Smith has been rated as League Two’s best performing player this season, by a football website.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:48 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:07 GMT

The whoscored.com website gives him a 7.86 rating following his cracking season so far.

The website rates defender Laurence Maguire as Crawley Town’s best player this season, with a rating of 6.98. It puts Maguire 56th in the list of best performing players so far.

He is followed by midfielder Liam Kelly as Crawley’s next best performer, with a rating of 6.83

The top 20 includes three players each from title-chasers Mansfield Town and Stockport County.

Here is the top 20 as voted for by the website. Give us your verdict and player ratings via our social media channels.

7.86

1. Matt Smith (Salford City)

7.86 Photo: Alex Livesey

7.74

2. Davis Keillor-Dunn

7.74 Photo: Getty

7.59

3. Dan Kemp (MK Dons, on loan at Swindon Town)

7.59 Photo: Clive Mason

7.58

4. Brad Hills (Accrington Stanley)

7.58 Photo: George Wood

