Huddersfield’s Danny Ward is the only player to have received a straight red card, while there have been 195 bookings handed out.

Crawley have picked up 12 yellow cards in their first four games. So how does their discipline record compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from worst to best discipline.

1 . Birmingham City - 4pts Y: 4 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

2 . Peterborough United - 5pts Y: 5 DB: 0 R:0 Photo: Ross Kinnaird

3 . Wycombe Wanderers - 6pts Y: 6 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images