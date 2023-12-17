BREAKING
Here are the best and worst teams in League Two during the whole of 2023 and where Crawley Town, Colchester United, Newport County and Sutton United and the rest rank

The business ends of the League Two table have now taken shape after nearly half a season of football.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th Dec 2023

And it is perhaps no surprise that it looks as it does – if the whole of 2023 is anything to go by.

Here we take a look who the best and worst teams in League Two have been this calendar year, courtesy of transfermarkt.co.uk

The table only includes clubs who have been in League Two for all of 2023. Stats correct as of 17th December.

46 26 13 7 81:36 45 91

1. Stockport County - 91pts (+45)

46 26 13 7 81:36 45 91 Photo: Richard Heathcote

43 20 16 7 77:44 33 76

2. Mansfield Town - 76pts (+33)

43 20 16 7 77:44 33 76 Photo: Chris Holloway

45 22 6 17 48:50 -2 72

3. Gillingham - 72pts (-2)

45 22 6 17 48:50 -2 72 Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

46 18 16 12 74:66 8 70

4. Crewe Alexandra - 70pts (+8)

46 18 16 12 74:66 8 70 Photo: Shaun Botterill

