Crawley have had two red cards so far this season, with 64 reds being dished out around League Two.

Just three teams are yet to receive a red card this season, while Forest Green Rovers have had a whopping seven red cards already.

So how does Crawley’s discipline compare to their league rivals? Here we have the answers in this League Two fair play table.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

1 . Stockport County - 51pts Y: 51 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

2 . Grimsby Town - 52pts Y: 49 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

3 . Newport County - 53pts Y: 50 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Charlie Crowhurst