There have been 1,506 bookings so far this season and 64 red cards.There have been 1,506 bookings so far this season and 64 red cards.
Here are the dirtiest teams in League Two this season and how Crawley Town compare against Sutton United, Forest Green Rovers, Harrogate Town, Colchester United, Walsall and the rest

Keeping your discipline in any sport is likely to be a key factor if you’re going to be a successful team.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 19th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT

Crawley have had two red cards so far this season, with 64 reds being dished out around League Two.

Just three teams are yet to receive a red card this season, while Forest Green Rovers have had a whopping seven red cards already.

So how does Crawley’s discipline compare to their league rivals? Here we have the answers in this League Two fair play table.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

You can get more Crawley news, here.

Y: 51 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Stockport County - 51pts

Y: 51 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

Y: 49 DB: 1 R: 0

2. Grimsby Town - 52pts

Y: 49 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

Y: 50 DB: 1 R: 0

3. Newport County - 53pts

Y: 50 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

Y:53 DB: 0 R: 0

4. Harrogate Town - 53pts

Y:53 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Tony Marshall

