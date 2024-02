The support for the club spans far and wide, with fans dotted all over the country.

And for those out of the town, X is a rather useful way of staying in touch with the club.

But how does the Town’s X following compare to the rest of the league?

Here’s every club’s X following, running from smallest to highest.

You can get all the latest Reds news here.

1 . Sutton United 34.1k Photo: Clive Mason

2 . Harrogate Town 36.1k Photo: Pete Norton

3 . Barrow 37.8k Photo: Pete Norton