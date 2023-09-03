Here are the youngest goal scorers in Premier League history - two Brighton players feature on the list

Following 18-year-old Evan Ferguson’s first career hat-trick in Brighton and Hove Albion’s 3-1 win against Newcastle United, we have put together a list of the youngest goal scorers in the Premier League’s history.

Ferguson is just the fourth player from the Republic of Ireland to score a Premier League hat-trick since the division was formed in 1992 – 12 years before he was born.

Currently Michael Owen is the youngest Premier League hat-trick scorer after bagging three against Sheffield Wednesday back in 1998 aged just 18 years and 62 days.

Ferguson was 18 years, 10 months and 14 days old yesterday (Saturday, September 2) when he scored his hat-trick.

Here is a list of the youngest goal scorers in Premier League history, and although Ferguson doesn’t feature, two Brighton players do.

1 . James Vaughan James Vaughan scored at the age of 16 years, eight months and 27 days in April 2005 in a 4-0 victory as Everton beat Crystal Palace at home Photo: (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

2 . James Milner James Milner scored at the age of 16 years, 11 months and 22 days as Leeds beat Sunderland 2-1 away on Boxing Day back in 2002 Photo: (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

3 . Wayne Rooney Wayne Rooney scored at the age of 16 years, 11 months and 25 days as Everton beat Arsenal 2-1 at home back in October 2002 Photo: (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)