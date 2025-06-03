Based on average home attendance as a percentage of stadium capacity, the findings show which clubs perhaps need to engage more with the fan base with enticing ticket offers and those clubs who need bigger grounds.

The figures show a number of clubs who have sunk from the Premier League and are now playing in worringly empty stadiums as a result of their drop – with Blackurn and Wigan amongst those suffering.

On the flip side, the stats – produced by OLBG – show clubs such as Birmingham City have retained the loyalty of their fanbase despite having dropped down to the third tier for a season.

The figures of course don’t take into factor small away followings, particularly in League Two while the home ends for the game are sold out.

A spokesperson for OLBG said: “This season’s data is a fascinating insight into the heart of English football.

“While some clubs can rely on relentless backing no matter their fortunes, others must take a hard look at how they’re connecting with supporters - because in football, full stands don’t just lift players, they drive clubs forward.”

Have your say on the state of crowds and ticket prices around the EFL. Join the debate on our social media channels.

1 . Norwich City 96.5% Photo: Getty Images

2 . Luton Town 96.1% Photo: Getty Images

3 . Portsmouth 96% Photo: Getty Images