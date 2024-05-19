Crawley Town celebrated an historic day for the club after winning promotion to League One at Wembley with victory over Crewe.Crawley Town celebrated an historic day for the club after winning promotion to League One at Wembley with victory over Crewe.
Here's plenty more of our best fan, match, goal celebrations and action pictures from Crawley Town's magnificent win at Wembley

Published 19th May 2024, 18:17 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 11:12 BST
Crawley Town are going up.

The Reds completed a fairytale season by beating Crewe Alexandra 2-0 at Wembley to seal promotion to League One.

It may have been the Reds first ever trip to Wembley, but they took to the national stage like a duck to water, with goals from Danilo Orsi and Liam Kelly earning victory.

It secures the 2023/24 class a place in Crawley Town’s history as perhaps the club’s greatest ever side.

Here we take a look back a day to savour forever through the lens of Eva Gilbert and Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football.

See here for full reaction to promotion.

You can also take a look at this fan’s gallery and see who you can spot.

Crawley Town celebrated an historic day for the club after winning promotion to League One at Wembley with victory over Crewe.

The Reds are going up

Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

