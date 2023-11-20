BREAKING
Crawley Town are five points off the play-off places.

Here's the promotion odds you can get if you fancy Crawley Town's chances - plus the prices you can get on Barrow, Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, Swindon Town and Barrow - picture gallery

It has already been a pretty decent season for Crawley Town.
Gone are the relegation fears of last season, with the Reds even sitting in the play-offs earlier in the season.

That good form has faded a touch in recent weeks, but Town are still only five points off the play-offs and with a game in hand.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think the Reds will do via our social media channels.

250/1

1. Harrogate Town

250/1 Photo: Pete Norton

66/1

2. Colchester Utd

66/1 Photo: Chris Holloway

66/1

3. Salford City

66/1 Photo: Alex Livesey

66/1

4. Grimsby Town

66/1 Photo: Michael Regan

