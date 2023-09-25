Crawley Town’s dream start to the season continued with a brilliant 3-2 win over Grimsby Town at the weekend.

Danilo Orsi hit a winner deep into stoppage-time as the Reds came back from 2-0 down to get three more points.

Where they will finish is anyone’s guess still, with hopes they can be another Stevenage-style surprise package, but any fears of another season of relegation struggles already seem to have gone out the window.

Here is how the bookmakers currently expect Town – and every other League Two side’s – to end the season. (Final league positions are based on the odds of each club winning the league.”

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on where you think the Reds will finish via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Reds news here.

1 . Notts County 9/4 Photo: Pete Norton

2 . Wrexham 7/2 Photo: Malcolm Couzens

3 . Stockport County 5/1 Photo: Alex Livesey