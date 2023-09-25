BREAKING
Crawley Town are fourth in the table after a dream start to the season.Crawley Town are fourth in the table after a dream start to the season.
Here's where Crawley Town are now tipped to finish after impressive win over Grimsby Town, plus predictions for Swindon Town, Crewe Alexandra, AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons as League Two starts to take shape - picture gallery

Crawley Town’s dream start to the season continued with a brilliant 3-2 win over Grimsby Town at the weekend.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Sep 2023, 10:04 BST

Danilo Orsi hit a winner deep into stoppage-time as the Reds came back from 2-0 down to get three more points.

Where they will finish is anyone’s guess still, with hopes they can be another Stevenage-style surprise package, but any fears of another season of relegation struggles already seem to have gone out the window.

Here is how the bookmakers currently expect Town – and every other League Two side’s – to end the season. (Final league positions are based on the odds of each club winning the league.”

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on where you think the Reds will finish via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Reds news here.

9/4

1. Notts County

9/4 Photo: Pete Norton

7/2

2. Wrexham

7/2 Photo: Malcolm Couzens

5/1

3. Stockport County

5/1 Photo: Alex Livesey

11/2

4. Mansfield Town

11/2 Photo: Chris Holloway

