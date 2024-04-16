The MK Dons squad is said to be worth £5.38m.The MK Dons squad is said to be worth £5.38m.
Here's which League Two clubs have got the most and least value for money from their squads, including Crawley Town, Forest Green Rovers, Colchester United, Barrow and Walsall

Crawley Town have more than got value for money these season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 16th Apr 2024, 10:24 BST

The Reds remain in the play-off places with three games to go.

But, according to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, the Reds should have had a relegation battle this season.

It is in contrast to Colchester United who should have finished much higher up the table, according to the figures.

But how much is each club’s squad valued at and who has over and underachieved. according to the website.

Here are the suggested values, according to the website (run from lowest to highest). Let us know which clubs have done the business or failed this season and why via our social media channels.

£2.76m

1. Sutton United

£2.76m Photo: Clive Mason

£3.01m

2. Crawley Town

£3.01m Photo: Mike Hewitt

£3.27m

3. Harrogate Town

£3.27m Photo: Pete Norton

£3.37m

4. Tranmere Rovers

£3.37m Photo: Lewis Storey

