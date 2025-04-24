An Easter Monday win over Exeter City leaves Crawley three points from safety with two games to go and still with a chance of survival.

Momentum is a big factor in any sport – whether for positive or negative reasons – with Crawley having experienced some up and down form in the relegation run-in.

For most teams in the league, this stage of the season it’s all about getting three points on the board, with three of the top six sides doing just that.

On the flip side promotion-chasing Huddersfield have collapsed while last year’s play-off finalists, Bolton Wanderers, have struggled for momentum, but Burton Albion fighting back brilliantly to get out of the relegation zone.

So who are the best and worst teams in League One right now as we go into the business end of the season?

Here we take a look at the form guide, courtesy of the footballwebpages,co,uk website with the stats running over the last ten matchdays and correct as of April 23.

We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Crawley news each day on our website, here.

1 . Wrexham 10 7 3 0 14:4 10 24 Photo: Getty Images

2 . Charlton Athletic 10 7 2 1 18:8 10 23 Photo: Getty Images

3 . Stockport County 10 6 3 1 15:6 9 21 Photo: Getty Images