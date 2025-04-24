Peterborough United officially confirmed their place in next season's League One following the 1-1 draw at Barnsley.Peterborough United officially confirmed their place in next season's League One following the 1-1 draw at Barnsley.
Here's who are the best and worst sides in League One right now as Burton Albion, Bristol Rovers, Crawley Town and Cambridge United fight for survival

By Stephen Thirkill

Published 24th Apr 2025, 10:02 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 11:04 BST
Crawley are still fighting hard to escape a heart-breaking relegation.

An Easter Monday win over Exeter City leaves Crawley three points from safety with two games to go and still with a chance of survival.

Momentum is a big factor in any sport – whether for positive or negative reasons – with Crawley having experienced some up and down form in the relegation run-in.

For most teams in the league, this stage of the season it’s all about getting three points on the board, with three of the top six sides doing just that.

On the flip side promotion-chasing Huddersfield have collapsed while last year’s play-off finalists, Bolton Wanderers, have struggled for momentum, but Burton Albion fighting back brilliantly to get out of the relegation zone.

So who are the best and worst teams in League One right now as we go into the business end of the season?

Here we take a look at the form guide, courtesy of the footballwebpages,co,uk website with the stats running over the last ten matchdays and correct as of April 23.

10 7 3 0 14:4 10 24

1. Wrexham

10 7 3 0 14:4 10 24 Photo: Getty Images

10 7 2 1 18:8 10 23

2. Charlton Athletic

10 7 2 1 18:8 10 23 Photo: Getty Images

10 6 3 1 15:6 9 21

3. Stockport County

10 6 3 1 15:6 9 21 Photo: Getty Images

10 6 1 3 17:13 4 19

4. Leyton Orient

10 6 1 3 17:13 4 19 Photo: Getty Images

