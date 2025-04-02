'He's been brilliant' - Scott Lindsey 'so pleased' as Crawley Town star gets on score sheet against Peterborough United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s obvious to say, but there has been a marked change in performance levels since Scott Lindsey has returned to Crawley Town.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first two games saw six points and two clean sheets – and one of the standout performers in both those games was forward Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

But the former Swindon striker didn’t find the back of the net and after the 4-0 win at Rotherham, Lindsey said he was disappointed for him that he had not scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, on Tuesday Hepburn-Murphy did find the back of the net with Reds’ third goal on the night. It did not result in Crawley getting anything from the game as they lost 4-3, but Lindsey saw the positives. "I'm so pleased because he's been brilliant over the two games before tonight. He deserved the goal and, of course, the way he got his goal was through his work ethic and that's what he does.

Crawley Town striker Rushian Hepburn-Murphy scores his goal against Peterborough United | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

"He presses really well. We kind of knew that we could steal a lot of balls high up the pitch because of the way that they played. And I'm so pleased. I thought it was a tight angle, the way he put it in the net. It was similar to how Ade [Adeyemo] got his goal at Cambridge, if you remember, in terms of the angle. But he managed to get it in. Great goal.”

That goal made it 3-3 after a blistering first 50 minutes of the game, but Reds could not hang on and Adeyemo gave away a last-minute penalty which Ricky Jade-Jones scored to give the visitors all three points. “I thought we'd go on and win it, I really did,” said Lindsey. “I think most people in the ground would think that as well. Most people probably watching at home on the telly would probably think that as well. They were the team that were trying to slow things down a little bit. We weren't. We were front foot. We wanted to try and win that game tonight, obviously.

"And then you get done kind of in the last seconds like we did. But I don't want there to be any negativity, certainly with my group, with the staff, with the fans or anybody. It is what it is. The players did everything tonight. Everything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another highlight was Jeremy Kelly’s assist for Armando Quitirna for Crawley’s first goal and the American’s performance all round. Lindsey said: “Oh wow. He just comes in the pitch so cleanly with the ball. We talk about him receiving it and he's got that kind of swivel hips where he looks like he's going to take it inside the pitch because he does it a lot but then he takes it on the outside and then gets fouled, if you remember the action.

“But yes, he cut it on for the goal. It was just a delightful. He came inside the pitch and just lifted it. What a great ball but a great run from Junior as well. Jez is just a different class. I love working with him and I'm pleased to see him score as well tonight. It’s great to see him get on the score sheet himself because he doesn't score a lot, Jeremy. He needs to add more goals to his game because he's a very, very good player.”

Reds travel to Stevenage on Saturday.