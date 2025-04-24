'He's brilliant' - Scott Lindsey gives insight into his relationship with Crawley Town's sporting director Tobias Phoenix

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 24th Apr 2025, 16:41 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 16:46 BST
Sporting director Tobias Phoenix is a bit of a mystery to Crawley Town fans - but one person who thinks he’s ‘brilliant’ is Scott Lindsey.

Phoenix has been involved in Crawley since the middle of last season and the most fans have heard about him was after the incident in the West Stand during the Cambridge United game in March.

The former head of football operations at Bolton Wanderers was accused of offering ‘to fight fans in the car park’ after a confrontation. Vice-chairman Ben Levin said Phoenix ‘offered to have a chat with them in a cool, collected manner’.

But one man who has spent a bit of time with Phoenix since his return is Scott Lindsey - especially the Birmingham and Exeter games where the Reds boss was serving a two-match touchline ban.

Scott Lindsey with Tobias Phoenix in the stands at the Exeter City game
Scott Lindsey with Tobias Phoenix in the stands at the Exeter City game

Lindsey said in his post-match interviews that he enjoyed watching from the stands and discussing what was going on with Phoenix.

And ahead of the Northampton Town game, we asked Lindsey what his relationship with Phoenix was like and what he brings to the club.

“Tobias is brilliant,” he said. “I've got a really good relationship with him. He completely understands me.

“He completely understands how I see the game. He asks a lot of questions. He's a good person to be around. I really like his company, he’s a really good guy.

“He wants what's good for the club, which is the most important thing. He wants the club to really do well. “And to be honest with you, the work he puts in is top class. He works really, really hard. I can ring him at three o'clock in the morning and he's answering his phone.

“He's one of them and he never stops working. And if I ask him to do something, it'll be done yesterday. If I want to look at a player and he'll know something about them. His knowledge of players at this level is really good. I have a great relationship with Tobias. I think he's really good for the football club. I just enjoy being with him and I enjoy our conversations.”

