'He's saved us in a lot of moments' - Crawley Town keeper praised by Scott Lindsey

Luca Ashby-Hammond, who has since returned to parent club Fulham, took over as the favoured starter in League Two games and Addai was left for the cup matches.

But the 26-year-old fought for his place back and succeeded and is now one of Crawley’s more consistent performers - and manager Scott Lindsey said if it wasn’t for the former Coventry City man, their goal difference would look much worse than the -3 it currently is.

“He’s saved us,” said the Reds boss.

Corey Addai has been in good form for Crawley Town | Picture: Eva Gilbert

“There could have been a lot more damage against us.

"He's saved us in a lot of moments and that but that's what he's paid for.

"He's done incredibly well.”

But Lindsey believes there is also room for improvement in Addai’s game.

He said: “I still think he can improve, certainly with the ball. I think that he's somebody who wants to make passes, but I think his decision making can be quicker and snappier.

"But I think he's done incredibly well.

“He can pass the ball, but you can also smash the ball in behind as well. He's very, very good at that.

“He's got all the attributes to be a very, very good goalkeeper and I think he's done excellent.