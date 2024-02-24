Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brandon Adams’ double – including one penalty – had put Potters Bar 2-0 up at Nyewood Lane but Higgs kept his cool to rescue a point that leaves the Rocks ninth in the Isthmian premier table, still only four points off fifth place.

Bognor were still without Lucas Pattenden (hip injury) and Ben Anderson (fibula break and ankle), with the latter out until next season.A 3rd minute corner by PB’s Kasim Aidoo was headed away at the back post by Craig Robson. Alfie Bridgman got a cross in for Bognor but that was cleared for a corner. Calvin Davies curled it high into the box but Kieran Douglas couldn't direct his header downwards.Jasper Mather did all the hard work, nodding it over a defender before running at goal, and the defender clearly blocked him in what appareed to be obstruction, but the referee didn't give a free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bognor had their first chance on 17 minutes when Matt Burgess worked well to square it short to Dan Smith, who was unmarked but diverted his strike powerfully over the bar. Then Aidoo hit a low effort at Bognor's goal after the defenders failed to clear their lines. Ryan Hall was equal to it, diverting it away with his leg.Bognor went behind against the run of play on 22 minutes. A long ball through was headed onto the path of Adams, who made no mistake in space, smashing the ball high into the net, beyond Hall.In response, Dan Gifford couldn't get a shot away and instead passed it back to Burgess who was blocked. Mather, on the follow up, sliced his shot wide. Douglas had a knocked-down header partially cleared and his strike on the rebound was also denied by the Scholars’ defence on 28 minutes.Burgess was pushed in the area but the referee ignored claims for a penalty on 32 minutes. Smith was replaced early on 35 minutes and on came Higgs. Smith was not looking at all happy to be subbed and went straight into the dressing room.Joe Rabbetts got a cross in towards the back post but it bounced out of play. On 44 minutes there was a great chance for Bognor as Gifford played the ball back for Higgs, who was blocked by a brave Lewis Henry, denying Bognor.

Dan Smith on the ball for the Rocks v Potters Bar | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Leigh Rose was fouled on the attack as Harvey Whyte slid in late and he went into the book on 44 minutes. The free-kick was hit directly by Adams through the wall and it was pushed away by Hall. HT 0-1As the second half started it was Bognor who had the first attack but Bridgman's cross flew out of play. Keeper,Finn Rushton gathered another cross before Higgs was set through again, but his low strike was blocked again on 47 minutes. Temi Babaloala did well to keep the ball in and his cross found Adams but his header was straight at Hall.Burgess made a quick turn and his ball into Gifford saw him fire it high and wide on 50 minutes. Higgs gave away a penalty on 54 minutes for catching the player as he tried to clear it. Up stepped Adams, who coolly sent Hall the wrong way to extend the Scholars’ lead.Mather won a penalty at the other end as he was brought down by Ricky Hayles. Higgs stepped up to steer the ball into the net from the spot on 57 minutes.Aidoo did well to dig out a left sided cross but after an attempted clearance it was Hall who gathered it. Rose went into the book for a foul on Davies on 63 minutes as Bognor hunted an equaliser.Hayles slid in late on Burgess but avoided a booking. The free-kick was headed out for a corner. The corner was poor from Higgs but the Rocks got the ball into the box into Olaniyan. But on the turn, he chipped the ball over the bar on 73 minutes.Two minutes later, Gifford was brought down in the area and the referee pointed straight to the spot. Higgs stepped up for his second penalty and slotted it it low and into the net to level the score.Rabbetts went into the book after a foul. The low free-kick was deflected out to Hall who gathered it after a it came off Douglas. Davies was booked on 80 minutes for a late challenge as Potters Bar were on the attack.Olaniyan received a sweeping long pass and kept the ball in and from the touchline he drove it at goal.But he was thwarted by Rushton.

Rabbetts did well to deny Ore Bello as he was slipped through the defence with a pass. He steered it wide thanks to Rabbetts' bravery, especially so with him on a yellow card.Higgs did well to twirl with the ball before passing it on to Bridgman, who ran on and had a strike that he hit low – and again the goalkeeper saved it. Davies denied Adams with another last-ditch challenge then Mather did well to latch on to Burgess's forward pass to shoot low from long distance and force Rushton into another save diving to his right on 89 minutes.Davies was stranded at the back, allowing Adams in. However, after doing all the hard work the PB man hit the side-netting with his effort.In the dyming moments there was another great chance as Mather slipped a pass through wonderfully to Gifford and his first strike was saved. The rebound fell to him but he put that wide as well with Olaniyan frustrated as he appeared to be in a better position.