Tommy-Lee Higgs grabbed the goal that earned Bognor a 1-1 draw at Dulwich Hamlet in the Isthmian premier division to make it four games unbeaten in the league for the Rocks.

The striker, snapped up in the summer after a spell with Southampton's youth-set-up, struck on 45 minutes to level things up after the home side had taken the lead through Manny Parry's 36th minute goal.

Higgs had come on for the injured Dan Gifford on 19 minutes and he slotted right in to the flow of football orchestrated by the visitors.

His goal gave Robbie Blake's side the boost they needed just before the break and meant they had a platform on which to build throughout the second half.

The Rocks celebrate their goal at Dulwich | Picture: Trevor Staff

Blake brought Alfie Bridgman straight in to starting XI after he put pen to paper to switch back to Bognor from Eastbourne Borough midweek. He showed his commitment to the cause throughout and started in determined mood and was booked after just five minutes.

The Rocks gaffer was pleased with the point garnered at Champion Hill, in front of a gate of 2,069, and praised his players for their desire and commitment to the cause.

He said: "It was disappointing to concede the first goal, we looked tentative, but we came back and scored a really good goal ourselves and then we had opportunities early in the second half that we didn't manage to capitalise on. They put us under pressure at the end; I said to players, ‘your attitude, work rate and commitment were excellent and that is what is required at this football club’.

"It's a tough place to come and we are really happy with the draw. We didn't deserve to win but we didn't deserve to lose either.

"We need to keep the momentum going now as we have a really tough game against Cray Wanderers at the MKM Arena on Tuesday and then followed by Wingate at home on Saturday so we need to make the games count and get wins if we can.

"You could have given any number of players the man of the match; I thought Kieran Douglas was excellent and Joe Rabbetts also, especially in the second half, Spencer Spurway did ever so well, Calvin put in a captain's performance in the middle of the park and Matty Burgess dug in -- it was nice to see Alfie Bridgman back too. Lucas Pattenden played well and Dan Smith – in fact, all the lads worked hard and all acquitted themselves really well.”