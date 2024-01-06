High-flying Chatham beaten as Bognor Regis Town maintain fine home record

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Late drama saw Chris Dickson make for a nervy final 15 minutes but Bognor, solid decisively throughout, took a 2-1 victory and another important three Isthmian premier points.An early corner kick by Ben Anderson was driven into the area with Smith threatening at the back post but it just out of the reach of the striker.For Chatham, Jack Evans was allowed in as Calvin Davies slipped up but his long range effort was hit wide.Bognor took the lead on six minutes. Lucas Pattenden beat the offside trap as a long ball by goalkeeper Ryan Hall set him up. He cut the ball back inside for Mather to shoot. His first attempt was stopped by Benjamin Bridle-Card but on the rebound Mather was there to pounce and shoot in off the underside of the crossbar.During the incident and trying to bundle the ball in, Alfie Bridgman collided with the post and hirt his arm – after lengthy treatment he returned to play.

Hall gathered a bouncing cross from Jamie Yila as Chatham looked dangerous on the attack. Simon Cooper picked out Ashley Nzala with a decent cross and Nzala headed it into the ground. Hall did brilliantly to neatly tip the ball over the crossbar.Bridgman had to come off for Matt Burgess on 20 minutes as he struggled with his arm injury. And Bognor extended their lead on 21 minutes. A break away by Matt Burgess saw him find Pattenden on the right. He crossed it to the back post for Smith, who knocked it into the net off the goalkeeper.Joe Rabbetts headed a chance off the line seconds later as Chatham tried to find a way back into the game. Harvey Whyte set Pattenden on his way again on the right and with Smith in support in the box he decided to go for goal but hit the side netting with his strike on 26 minutes.Whyte got a cross in that was blocked only as far as Burgess, whose strike was blocked – and then Davies' shot on the rebound only just sailed wide of the post.Chatham always looked a threat on the attack. Spencer Spurway gave away a free-kick in a dangerous position on 41 minutes. Evans took it and curled it wide.

Olaniyan went into a challenge and it appeared to be obstruction by the Chatham Town defender but Smith went into the book for dissent on 42 minutes.Nzala had another chance hit low and saved by Hall as they hit Rocks with an attack. This, after he drove past Whyte inside the eight additional minutes of stoppage time. HT 2-0After the break Nzala had a chance on the back post but knocked the ball wide. Chatham had the ball in the net on 47 minutes but Kareem Isiaka's finish was chalked off after a foul on Spurway in the area.Dickson ended an incisive run from the left with a long range effort, which swirled agonisingly wide of the goal on 49 minutes. A swift cross saw the ball bounce out to Davies but he smashed it over the crossbar. Then a decent cross by Rabbetts was met in the air by Pattenden but he headed it wide on 56 minutes.Chatham were putting on the pressure as the game approached the hour mark. Nzala chipped another chance over thanks to a deflection as Bognor were putting bodies on the line in defence. Nzala went into the book on 71 minutes seconds before he had to come off after confusion over a substitution.Bognor had a great chance on the break as Spurway ran down the left after good work from Olaniyan, who was really putting a shift. Spurway made it into space before crossing it on to the boot of Pattenden on the volley but it flew over the bar. The flag was up for offside.

Jasper Mather puts Bognor into an early lead | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Dickson found the net with a left-footed volley on 85 minutes after a swift cross from the right saw him beat his man in the penalty area. Eddie Allsopp got another chance as Rocks were under pressure. But he belted it high over the bar.Wes Hallet, the Rocks kit man, was sent off as well as a Chatham Town coach on the touchline after an altercation over a new ball being kicked on to the field inside stoppage time.Whyte also went into the book before Kieran Douglas replaced Olaniyan late on as Bognor had to hold on to the lead. Douglas made a crucial defensive header from a lofted through ball pass, soon after coming on.Bognor held on through minutes of stoppage time to get another big win.