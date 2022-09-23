Highly-rated Crawley Town youngster joins Worthing on loan

He is yet to make a first team appearance for the Reds but earned a contract at Broadfield Stadium after impressing during a pre-season trial which saw him score four goals in a thumping 9-0 win at East Grinstead Town.

Born in Sweden, the 19-year-old spent last season dual registered with Cheshunt and Edgware Town.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Able to operate anywhere across the front line, he trained with his new teammates this week and is likely to feature for the first time when Adam Hinshelwood’s men travel to Hemel Hempstead Town on Saturday.

Hinshelwood said: “We’re delighted to have Moe with us, a big thank you to Crawley Town for helping us get this done.

“He’s an exciting young player who will give us a different option in attack”.

Posting on Twitter, Shubbar said: “Very pleased to have signed on loan with @WorthingFC.

“Thank you to the club, gaffer Adam and Nathan [Bowen, Worthing director of football] for believing I can help the team. I will give my all to do so.”