Highly-rated Crawley Town youngster joins Worthing on loan
Highly-rated Crawley Town winger Moe Shubbar has joined National League South outfit Worthing on loan until December 31.
He is yet to make a first team appearance for the Reds but earned a contract at Broadfield Stadium after impressing during a pre-season trial which saw him score four goals in a thumping 9-0 win at East Grinstead Town.
Born in Sweden, the 19-year-old spent last season dual registered with Cheshunt and Edgware Town.
Able to operate anywhere across the front line, he trained with his new teammates this week and is likely to feature for the first time when Adam Hinshelwood’s men travel to Hemel Hempstead Town on Saturday.
Hinshelwood said: “We’re delighted to have Moe with us, a big thank you to Crawley Town for helping us get this done.
“He’s an exciting young player who will give us a different option in attack”.
Posting on Twitter, Shubbar said: “Very pleased to have signed on loan with @WorthingFC.
“Thank you to the club, gaffer Adam and Nathan [Bowen, Worthing director of football] for believing I can help the team. I will give my all to do so.”