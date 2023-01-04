Highly-rated youngster returns to Crawley Town after Worthing FC loan spell

The 19-year-old registered three assists in nine National League South appearances for the Mackerel Men.
The youngster struggled to establish himself in manager Adam Hinselwood’s first XI, making just five league starts during his three month spell at the Crucial Environmental Stadium.
His final appearance for Worthing saw him provide Callum Kealy’s opener in their thumping 5-1 win at Havant & Waterlooville on December 3.
Shubbar is yet to make a first team appearance for Crawley but earned a contract at Broadfield Stadium after impressing during a pre-season trial which saw him score four goals in the Reds’ 9-0 demolition of East Grinstead Town.
Born in Sweden, the teenager spent last season dual registered with Cheshunt and Edgware Town.