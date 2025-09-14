Hill knocked out of FA Cup at Farnham

Farnham Town 3-1 Burgess Hill Town

An injury to goalkeeper Roco Rees in the warm-up saw midfielder and Club Captain Brannon O’Neill play in goal for Burgess Hill Town in Saturday's FA Cup loss to Farnham Town.

A freak accident in the warm-up saw the Hillians' stopper unable to play and Hill skipper O’Neill went between the sticks for the tie.

Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett made one other change with Harry Lawson returning to the starting XI replacing Tom Chalaye.

Hill also included new signing Zack Henry (on loan from Crystal Palace) and defender Alex Malins (re-joining the Hill after being at the club last season) on the bench.

It was the visitors who started brightly and early on Martyn Box plays a give and go with Ben Pope but Box’s shot is well saved by Zaki Oulah.

Hill continued to press and loads of shots in quick succession from the same move nearly saw the Hillians take the lead but brilliant Farnham defending blocked every one of them.

The Hillians took a deserved lead on 17 minutes with a brilliant move. Hamish Morrison won it back high abut Martyn Box wanted it more, got across his man and thundered a header into the net.

At the other end Farnham had a good chance but a good block initially and then rebound over Brannon O’Neill’s cross bar saw them fail to get themselves level.

Hill continued to have a few half chances but the hosts equalised as Hill blocked about three long range attempts but the fourth one by Mat Mackenzie left our midfielder in goal rooted to the spot and it nestled in the corner to level for Farnham against the run of play.

Just before half time the Hillians were so close to re-taking the lead as a brilliant save from the Farnham GK saw him claw away a fantastic left-footed curling effort from the lively George Vorster.

Hillians started the second half brightly and had a few half chances but failed to re-take the lead and they were punished for this as Hill give it away at the back and Sam Evans smashes past O’Neill to retake the lead on 59 minutes.

O’Neill made a save from a long distance effort and on 82 minutes sub Zack Henry, on his debut, saw a fierce shot saved by Oulah to deny the Hill an equaliser.

With five minutes remaining Hill were reduced to 10 men as Bobby Price was given a straight red for a challenge and although there appeared to be minimal, if any contact, the referee was quick to brandish a red with the player quickly returning to his feet.

A minute later it was game over as Farnham wrapped this one up with Jack Dean scoring.

The Hillians day got worse as Hill goalscorer Box was carried off after getting thundered into but the referee failed to show consistency and only gave the Farnham defender a yellow card.

It was tough to take for the Hillians who deserved more from the game but fate seemed to be against them for this tie with the injury to Rees and the game having to be switched to Farnham despite the Hillians pitch being ready to play. But due to a FA rule meaning it needed to be signed off seven days before the tie saw the game switched to Surrey.

Up next is finally a home game for the Hillians as we welcome Folkestone Invicta to Leylands Park – now named the Medical Travel Compared Stadium – kick off 3pm.

Hill: Brannon O’Neill, Hamish Morrison, Bobby Price, Harry Lawson (Jaden Perez 83), Ryan Worrall, Marcus Allen, George Vorster (Zack Henry 68), Kieran Rowe, Ben Pope (Tom Chalaye 60), Chris Whelpdale (Alex Brewer 83), Martyn Box (Damien Theodore 90). Not used: Alex Malins.