Hinshelwood happy with steady progress as his new Worthing FC reign takes shape

Adam Hinshelwood is not getting carried away by what he has seen since he returned as Worthing boss – but he is happy with their ‘steady progress’.

The Rebels won his first National League South game since his return when goals from Joel Colbran and Harry Ransom earned a 2-1 success at Chelmsford City on Saturday.

At Chesham on Tuesday night, a Jack Spong double clinched a win by the same scoreline at Chesham.

Speaking after Saturday’s victory, Hinshelwood said: “I didn’t think we were brilliant but we did enough to win and were able to take advantage of them having a man sent off, which isn’t always easy.

“I’d have liked us to dominate more against ten men and won more comfortably but the important thing was to win.”

The game followed their FA Cup loss to Forest Green Rovers, in which the new manager also saw plenty to please him – and his verdict after two games was: “Steady progress is right, I think – we’re not getting carried away.” Worthing have bid farewell to striker Temi Babalola, who has joined Forest Green. Hinshelwood said: “We don’t want to lose top players but aren’t a club who will stand in the way of players who want to move up the levels.”

They have recruited goalkeeper Josh Jeffries – on loan from Southampton initially to January – for a second Rebels spell and he went straight into the side at Chelmsford after Seb Stacey’s injury was confirmed as a broken thumb.

Hinshelwood said he was been keen to give every player a chance to impress and would take stock of the squad’s strength after this Saturday’s home clash with Dover, which is the first of four straight home league games.

“It will be nice to have a run of home games – we went to make the ground a fortress and this is a chance to build up some momentum,” the manager added.

Assistant boss Jon Meeney said of the win at Chesham: “It’s massive to go back-to-back with away wins. I can’t fault the lads for their togetherness and resilience. Two aways win give confidence an we look forward to four home games and more time on the training pitch.”