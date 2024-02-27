Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He leaves having served the club in two spells over a decade, and having led them to the upper echelons of the National League South and dreaming of promotion to the National premier.

Of huge concern now will be – who can carry on the work he has done at Woodside Road? It won’t be either of his coaching staff Gary Elphick or Cameron Morrison – for they are going to York with him. But popular ex-player Aarran Racine has been appointed interim manager.

Worthing FC put out a statement on Tuesday evening saying: “The Club can confirm following recent discussions and the completion of the necessary paperwork, first team manager Adam Hinshelwood will leave his role to join York City Football Club as their new Head Coach, effective immediately.”

Adam Hinshelwood applauds the fans after a recent game at Aveley | Picture: Mike Gunn

Worthing chairman Barry Hunter commented: “We appreciate that this will be disappointing news for everyone connected with Worthing Football Club. However, Adam has been an incredibly successful and loyal manager to the club and we knew sooner or later he was going to attract the attention of clubs higher up the football pyramid.

"This is not the first approach we have had from clubs requesting permission to talk with Adam but despite their current league position, we recognise the credentials York City have and the career-changing opportunity this was for Adam.

“It is not lost on the club’s board that this is a challenging time to lose our manager. But Adam leaves us in a healthy league position, something we intend to capitalise on and we believe this was the right time to support him."

Worthing said: “Hinshelwood first took the reins on Christmas Day in 2013 and laid the foundations for a more settled and productive future by providing opportunities to young players.

Action from Worthing v Braintree last Saturday - which turned out to be Adam Hinshelwood's last game

“After a brief spell away from the club, Adam returned for his second spell in September 2017 and oversaw a remarkable turnaround, guiding the Rebels to safety after the side picked up just one point from eight matches before his appointment. He was rewarded with a new three-year full time contract that incorporated the role of Academy Manager.

"After back-to-back null-and-void seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Adam secured the Isthmian Premier Division title by 10 points in 2021/22, and with it promotion to the National League for the first time in the club’s history. He also guided the Rebels to Sussex Senior Cup glory in 2022/23, following a penalty shootout win over rivals Bognor Regis Town at the Amex Stadium.

“He will be joined in North Yorkshire by coaches Gary Elphick and Cameron Morrison who also leave their support roles at the club.

“Gary rejoined the club at the start of the season in a coaching capacity. The former Brighton and Hove Albion defender was signed by the club back in 2015 by Hinselwood and was offered the chance to become joint-manager of the club alongside Jon Meeney when the position became available following Hinshelwood’s departure.

"The pair guided the club to promotion from Isthmian League Division One South at the first attempt via the play-offs and consolidated in the Premier Division the following season. Cam has become a key member of Hinshelwood’s backroom staff over the last eight years having first started at Worthing as a young coach in 2016.

“The club can also confirm that Aarran Racine will become First Team Manager on an interim basis. The club’s former captain, who recently called time on his playing career, will take charge of training on Thursday evening before overseeing his first match at Dartford on Saturday.

"The 32-year-old will be supported by former Worthing captain Darren Budd and Dean Hammond who played in the Premier League with Southampton and also featured more than 150 times for Brighton and Hove Albion.

“Darren was a firm fan favourite during his two spells at Woodside Road. Hinshelwood brought the midfielder back to the club shortly after his re-appointment in 2017 and quickly installed him as captain.

“A hugely influential character in the dressing room his role was eventually merged with one as part of Hinshelwood’s management team, playing a vital role in helping the club secure promotion to the National League.

“Dean comes with a wealth of footballing pedigree having made almost 500 professional appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion, Colchester United, Southampton and Leicester City.

“He retired from the professional game in 2016 following a loan spell with Sheffield United but was tempted to put his boots on by former Seagulls teammate Hinshelwood when he signed terms with the club in 2020 but never made an appearance as the season was halted shortly after due to the pandemic. More recently he has been working as a coach with the U18s team this season.”

Football Director Nathan Bowen told the Worthing FC website the appointments helped provide important continuity following Hinshelwood’s departure.

“We want to minimise disruption to team affairs so that we can keep 100% focus on a play-off spot, appointing Aarran, Darren and Dean achieves this perfectly.

“They are well known to and highly respected by the squad, understand first-hand our playing style and all care immensely about Worthing Football Club, the journey we are on and our short-term ambitions. The process to find a new permanent Men’s First Team Manager will commence soon.”

Majority shareholder George Dowell added: “I would like to personally thank Adam for all that he has done for the club. He has achieved so much, not least taking us into the National League South.

