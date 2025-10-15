Let’s crack on with getting this club to the top tier of English non-league football.

That’s Adam Hinshelwood’s rallying cry as he gets stuck into the task of taking Worthing into the National League Premier.

He began his third spell in the Woodside Road hotseat last Thursday and told us the Rebels were not the highest-placed team nor the biggest payers to offer him his next football role.

But he said the club’s drive to reach the next level – and the rapid progress they’d made in getting the club ready for it – were what made up his mind to return.

Adam Hinshelwood talks to TNT Sports at his first game back, the FA Cup tie with Forest Green | Picture: Jay Wrighte

Hinshelwood and assistant Jon Meeney’s new reign began with a 4-1 FA Cup loss at home to Forest Green Rovers which meant they missed a trip to League One Luton in the first round.

But he said he saw plenty in their display to give him hope they can mount a serious promotion campaign – while a crowd of just over 3,000 showed him the support was there if the team could continue to bring success.

“Coming back, it’s been amazing to see how much has been done at the club to build it. It’s like I’ve been away five years,” he said.

“When I left, the club was getting ready for the National Premier off the pitch and there’s been rapid progress, and that’s a major reason I was happy to come. There are good people running the club and I want to help them realise their ambitions.”

Adam Hinshelwood liked plenty of what he saw from Worthing in the FA Cup tie with Forest Green | Picture: Jay Wrighte

One big change has been a switch from having a part-time squad to a hybrid model, giving Hinshelwood and his staff much more training and preparation time with them.

“It’s a big step forward and if you look how many teams at this level are going that way, it’s needed.”

He and Meeney are assessing the strength of the squad – some of whom were at the club before he went to York – and said every player would get a chance to prove their worth.

As for this season’s aim, Hinshelwood said it was not just a year of ‘learning’. “I want to get this team to the National Premier as quickly as possible. There’s a lot of points to play for and no reason we can’t challenge this season,” he added.

They look to improve on 16th spot when they go to Chelmsford on Saturday and Chesham next Tuesday.

Get the latest from Woodside Road in the Worthing Herald – out on Thursday.