'History' - A record year for Crawley Town and this is why
They are still fighting for survival going into the last day of the League One season after a tough year which has seen Scott Lindsey leave, then return.
But Reds have finished on a high at home, winning their last two games at the Broadfield Stadium against Exeter City and Northampton Town.
And it’s not just the results that have been good – the 5,105 crowd on Saturday meant they beat their club record for attendances in a season.
This year they have totalled 101,050 total attendees at the Broadfield Stadium.
The club posted on X: “A record-breaking season! Saturday's attendance of 5105 means that we have welcomed over 100,000 fans to the Broadfield Stadium during the 2024/25 League One season. This smashes the club's previous record of 87,192. Unreal support, Reds! Thanks for helping us create history.”
The Reds biggest home attendance of the season was the 5,530 against Birmingham. They also had more than 5,000 against Wrexham (5,049), Charlton (5,489) and Northampton.