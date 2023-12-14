Lewes’ European adventure moved up a few gears when their debut on the continent ended in victory.

They went to Belgium to play KSK Beveren in their second game in the Fenix Trophy, the European competition they were invited to take part in.

Their 3-1 win on Tuesday night follows a 1-0 home triumph over FK Oslo in their opening game and, with the reverse games to come early in 2024, leaves them well-placed to reach the semi-finals.

Luke Dreyer gave Tony Russell’s team a 16th-minute lead at Beveren and Kalvin Lumbombo-Kalala made it two five minutes later.

The hosts pulled it back to 2-1 17 minutes from time but Arthur Penney erased any Rooks nerves with their third nine minutes from time.

It was a proud night for the club, who were backed by a large group of travelling fans.

Former chairman Stuart Fuller said on X (formerly Twitter): “Immensely proud to be associated with @LewesFCMen… over 100 fans headed to Beveren to see us win 3-1 in our first ever competitive European away tie. Squad and management a credit to the club.”

On the domestic front, the Rooks suffered a setback with a 2-0 Isthmian premier division loss at home to Dulwich last Saturday.

That left them 14th in the table and ten points off the play-off places but they have a chance to make amends on Saturday in front of their own fans when Cheshunt visit the Dripping Pan.