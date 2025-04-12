Holbrook Olympic Reserves reach Tony Kopp Cup final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Chanctonbury Ring in the distance on a beautiful day, Cowfold and Holbrook Olympic Reserves were desperate to win this Tony Kopp Cup semi-final – but it was Olympic who took a 3-0 win.

It was a cracking game in front of around 50 fans.

Olympic, who play in the league below, scored after they played in a free-kick from the right and the hard-working Thomas Hughes smashed it into the back of the net.

Shortly afterwards, when Olympic attacked again, a Cowfold defender lunged into a tackle and took out his man and was shown a red card.

The penalty

After half-time, with the home team down to ten, it was Olympic who took charge. The Cowfold keeper took down an Olympic striker and the referee pointed to the spot. The reliable Paul Clifford walloped it past the helpless goalkeeper.

Substitute Bilal Latif, put the match out of Cowfold’s grasp. A shot was parried by the keeper and Latif was there to pounce and scored the third.

Olympic go into the final. However, Cowfold are close to winning the West Sussex League Division 2 North title.

Holbrook will play Henfield, who beat Ashington Rovers 4-0, in the Tony Kopp final, which will be played on May 2 at Billingshurst Jubilee Fields.