Manager Russell Eldridge was delighted as Little Common reached the Peter Bentley Cup quarter-finals with a fine 2-1 win at Crawley Down Gatwick – as a goalscorer made a bit of history.

It was just the tonic for the Commoners after a 3-2 defeat at Loxwood in the SCFL premier last weekend.

Eldridge said: “It’s been a tough period for us in terms of results and was nice to finally get a win on Tuesday night and progress into the quarter finals.

"Prior to Tuesday we hadn't tasted victory in five games. In this period it’s been difficult at times but we should have done better.

Lewis Hole has scored 400 goals for Little Common | Picture: Little Common FC

"Parts of performances have been good but we haven't been able to get anything out of games by not being good enough in both boxes.

"On Saturday at Loxwood we should have taken something from the game, we had two goals disallowed, missed chances and didn't defend well enough in the first half.

"We've continued to show a good attitude and perseverance and got our rewards on Tuesday evening.

"We were disciplined and moved the ball well and got our rewards late on in which was a historic moment.

"Lewis Hole scored his 400th career goal for the club which is a fantastic achievement for such a loyal servant.

"He has continued to show a great attitude and desire on the pitch to achieve both individually and contribute to the team. A fantastic player and person.”

Little Common have no league game tomorrow while Bexhill visit Loxwood.

At Crawley Down, in a match played in awful conditions, the Commoners welcomed Josh Turner back into the starting eleven and Tommy Sceal returned to the Common goal.

In a fairly even first half, chances were at a premium on a slick surface. Jamie Crone saw a low drive saved by the home keeper whilst Turner was on hand at the other end to hook a goal bound effort to safety. The deadlock was broken two minutes before the interval when Jacob McArhur was penalised for a foul in the area and Oli Lesley tucked the resultant penalty home for the hosts.

Despite trailing, the Commoners started the second half brightly and Sam Ellis and Hole both saw low drives saved. The equaliser arrived in the 55th minute when Sam Cruttwell drove forward from defence before linking up with Hole and then slotting the ball past the home keeper.