Hollington: the Sussex football club where youth is blooming

The girls’ team’s strength, and the interest in girls’ football, has been absolutely phenomenal. They’ve gone from one girl playing in a mixed team to having a girls’ team competing now in a boys’ league.

Scott Price, Hollington’s director of football and head of development for the youth, said: “From spending the last 15 years coaching adults it’s been a breath of fresh air coaching the kids and has totally surprised me how quick the girls pick things up. I’m not sure I should say it but they pick it up a lot quicker than boys!

"We don’t want to stop there as a club – we want as many girls as possible to come and try it out. Generally once they come and try it they are hooked.

Some of the youngsters enjoying their football at Hollington | Contributed picture

"Having been involved with the youth section last year I’ve realised the need for more facilities and completely agree with why Hastings United have been pushing for more facilities for all our kids.