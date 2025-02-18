Hollington Utd in goalscoring form earlier in 2024-25 - picture by Pete Bates

Victoria Baptists progressed to a county cup semi-final on a day when Hollington United closed in on the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League (ESFL) title.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Baptists, who are unbeaten in Division Two, booked their place in the last four of the Sussex Junior Challenge Cup by overturning a half-time deficit to win 2-1 away to Preston Manor Royals in Saturday’s quarter-final.

James Bellett’s finish and an own goal ensured Victoria got the better of a Preston side which is unbeaten in Mid-Sussex League Division Two South at the University of Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their reward is a home last-four showdown against Newhaven II on March 1 for the right to meet Forest Row II or Selsey II in the final.

Meanwhile, Hollington require just three points from their final four league fixtures to be crowned Premier Division champions following a 2-0 victory over Bexhill AAC.

Josh Elliott-Noye and Jordan Ray were on target at Bexhill College as in-form Hollington extended their winning run to 12 matches in all competitions.

The JC Tackleway strengthened their hold on fourth place in the top flight courtesy of a 3-2 away success against Sedlescombe Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strikes by Kale Hakos, Toby Payne and Ben Thorpe earned Tackleway a third straight win, while the goals of Joshua Neville-Podmore and Adam Bond were enough to lift Sedlescombe above AAC on goals scored and off the bottom.

Northiam 75 missed the chance to go top of Division One as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to 10-man Battle Town II in a contest where all the goals came after half time.

Strikes by Bobby Bowles and Oscar Garcia-Cruz for unbeaten Northiam were matched by Guy Ballard’s double for a Battle team which is now off the foot of the table.

The result leaves Northiam a point behind leaders SC Pass & Move with three games in hand and one ahead of third-placed Ninfield having played an extra match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Leonards Social leapfrogged Herstmonceux into the top half after beating them by a David Gautrey goal to nil at Tilekiln.

The weekend’s sole Division Two fixture saw Little Common II triumph 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller at Parkfield – their fifth consecutive league win.

Attilio Field (2), Cyrus Abbott, Ben Gardner and Taylor Norton scored for fourth-placed Common, who are now just a point behind Westfield III with a game in hand.

Neale Blackham and James Graham netted twice each for Parkfield, but they’re now without a win in six league and cup outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The JC Tackleway II have hit the front in Division Three after they won and previous pacesetters Crowhurst III drew 3-3 in a key clash with third-placed Mountfield United.

Two second-half goals without reply gave Tackleway a 4-2 victory against fifth-placed Orington, whose five-game unbeaten league run came to an end.

Tackleway’s goal heroes were Ricky Baldwin, Dayne Beaumont, Ryan McAfee and Steve Thomson, while Spencer Sharkey and Brandon Easley were Orington’s marksmen.

With title rivals Mountfield and Crowhurst sharing six goals at Riverhall – both teams’ fourth draw of the campaign – things worked out perfectly for Tackleway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Brindley, Harry Compton and Steven Fortsch found the net for Mountfield, as did Joe Millar, Josh Lewis and Nathan Dolby for Crowhurst.

The new top dogs are above Crowhurst on goal difference with two games in hand and three points clear of Mountfield having played the same number of fixtures.

Battle Town Development marked their first league encounter for a day shy of three months with a 3-0 home win against Hastings Athletic.

Marcus Kirby’s double and one from Mason Collyer lifted Battle, who are yet to reach the midway point in their league programme, up two positions to seventh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Division Four’s top two not in league action, third-placed The JC Tackleway III and fourth-placed Bexhill AAC III closed in with 2-1 victories.

Tackleway edged past Hawkhurst United II at Bexhill Road via the finishing of Declan Loft and Sam Logan.

Daniel Goergen and Andrew Matthews got the goals as AAC narrowly got the better of Robertsbridge United II away from home. Matthew Stone provided the Bridge response.

It means that Tackleway are five points adrift of leaders Pevensey & Westham with a game in hand and AAC are seven points back having played two fewer matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second-half Samuel Agrela goal earned Sovereign Saints Development a 1-0 away success over Hastings Comets which nudged them up a spot to fifth.

There were also ties in all three of the league’s knockout competitions last weekend.

Westfield II opened up a 3-0 half-time lead en route to a 3-1 success at home to Jesters Town in round one of the ESFL Challenge Cup (Premier Division).

Two Callum Smith goals and Dan Harvey’s strike did the damage for the Westies, who will visit The JC Tackleway in the quarter-finals this Saturday. Muss Camara nabbed a late consolation for Jesters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rye Town II and Westfield III are the first teams through to the semi-finals of the ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 1/2).

Westfield knocked out higher-division Hawkhurst United 3-2 on penalties following a 2-2 draw, despite having a man sent off.

Jason Maurice and Alex Southall struck for Westfield during the match itself. Marco Palumbo and Annour Moussa retaliated for the Hawks.

Division One outfit Rye triumphed 1-0 for the second round in a row, this time at home to lower-grade Hooe. Luke Townsend jumped off the bench to score Rye’s second-half winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ninfield will travel to fellow Division One high-fliers Northiam 75 in the quarter-finals of the same competition after edging out lower-grade neighbours Catsfield 2-1.

Both Ninfield goals were scored by substitutes, namely Philip Hatch and Louis Walker.

Northiam 75 II and Ticehurst progressed to the ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 3/4) semi-finals, both winning their quarter-final ties by three-goal margins.

Ticehurst were 4-1 winners in an all-Division Three affair at home to Robertsbridge United after opening up a 3-1 half-time advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny McGahan bagged a brace, and Darren Nicol and Rob Guile also netted for Ticehurst. Jack Dean’s finish was the highlight of the afternoon for Robertsbridge.

Northiam were 5-2 victors away to fellow Division Four team St Leonards Social II.

Nick Batehup, Julian Carney, Adam Gerken, Callum Beattie and Charlie Lovell were Northiam’s five different scorers. Mark Larkin and Daryoush Majidi were on the mark for Social.

Pevensey & Westham are the first club into the Macron Store Hastings Vase quarter-finals following a penalty shootout triumph over higher-grade Burwash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Division Four table-toppers prevailed 3-2 on spot kicks following a 3-3 draw against a Burwash team lying mid-table in Division Three.

Isaac Faith, Connor Middleton and Stuart Potter were on the scoresheet for Pevensey during the game itself, and their efforts were matched by two Jamie Pelling goals and a Robert Swaine strike for Burwash.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Hollington United 14-37 (+37 goal difference), Rye Town 13-24 (+7), Punnetts Town 12-21 (+16), The JC Tackleway 14-20 (-2), Sidley United 15-17 (-17), Westfield II 9-14 (+8), Jesters Town 12-13 (-3), Sandhurst 11-12 (-8), Sedlescombe Rangers 13-8 (-19), Bexhill AAC 11-8 (-19). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Division 1 (played-points): SC Pass & Move 14-28 (+27), Northiam 75 11-27 (+24), Ninfield 10-26 (+30), Rye Town II 11-25 (+29), St Leonards Social 12-14 (-12), Herstmonceux 9-12 (-10), Hawkhurst United 10-7 (-18), Battle Town II 13-3 (-25), Crowhurst II* 12-3 (-45). * = points adjusted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 2 (played-points): Bexhill AAC II 10-26 (+22), Victoria Baptists 10-24 (+26), Westfield III 11-20 (-4), Little Common II 10-19 (+6), Wadhurst United 9-13 (+6), Parkfield 13-10 (-11), Catsfield 11-9 (-8), Hooe 8-8 (-6), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 12-1 (-31). Jesters Town II withdrawn.

Division 3 (played-points): The JC Tackleway II 13-31 (+32), Crowhurst III 15-31 (+24), Mountfield United 13-28 (+27), Ticehurst 12-20 (+11), Orington 13-20 (+1), Burwash 9-11 (+1), Battle Town Development 8-9 (-14), Robertsbridge United 10-8 (-7), Hastings Athletic 15-7 (-41), Westfield IV 10-2 (-34).

Division 4 (played-points): Pevensey & Westham 15-36 (+64), Northiam 75 II 13-32 (+38), The JC Tackleway III 14-31 (+65), Bexhill AAC III 13-29 (+35), Sovereign Saints Development 12-20 (+21), Robertsbridge United II 12-18 (+10), Hastings Comets 12-12 (+3), Icklesham Casuals 13-11 (-20), Hawkhurst United II 15-10 (-32), St Leonards Social II 13-10 (-35), Hastings Athletic II 14-0 (-149).

Fixtures – Saturday February 22 (kick-off 2pm)

Premier Division: Bexhill AAC v Sidley United, Jesters Town v Sedlescombe Rangers, Rye Town v Hollington United, Sandhurst v Punnetts Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 1: Battle Town II v Hawkhurst United, Ninfield v Herstmonceux, St Leonards Social v Northiam 75.

Division 2: Catsfield v Bexhill AAC II, Hooe v Sedlescombe Rangers Development, Little Common II v Victoria Baptists, Westfield III v Parkfield.

Division 3: Burwash v Robertsbridge United.

Division 4: Icklesham Casuals v Hastings Comets, Robertsbridge United II v Pevensey & Westham.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Premier Division) quarter-final: The JC Tackleway v Westfield II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 1/2), 2nd round: Wadhurst United v Crowhurst II.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 3/4), 2nd round: Crowhurst III v Sovereign Saints Development.

Macron Store Hastings Vase, 2nd round: Hawkhurst United II v Ticehurst, Northiam 75 II v Battle Town Development, Orington v The JC Tackleway II, St Leonards Social II v Westfield IV, The JC Tackleway III v Mountfield United.

Tuesday February 25 (kick-off 7.30pm)

Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup, 1st round: The JC Tackleway v Hailsham Town (at The Beaconsfield).