Hollington United sink Sandhurst in East Sussex League Challenge Cup
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a difficult game on a heavy and sticky pitch, the Lions tried to play some decent football and controlled the game for the majority of the time. The management were pleased with the effort and performance from the team and felt they thoroughly deserved the win.
Hollington went into half-time 1-0 up from a nice delivery from Taylor Beale which was met by Dan Spice at the far post. They started the second half the same as the first, on the front foot, and caused problems going forward with Lewis Neech and Archie Baker, who is just 16, being a nuisance for the opposition defence all afternoon.
Eventually there was a foul in the box and Baker stepped up to send the keeper the wrong way from the spot. Great result away from home and a clean sheet for the new number 1 Logan Woodhursg also 16. Thanks went to the Lions’ ravelling support. Hollington are at home to Bexhill Town tomorrow.