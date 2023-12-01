Hollington Utd won 2-0 at Sandhurst in the East Sussex Football League Challenge Cup in the Lions’ new management team’s first game in charge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a difficult game on a heavy and sticky pitch, the Lions tried to play some decent football and controlled the game for the majority of the time. The management were pleased with the effort and performance from the team and felt they thoroughly deserved the win.

Hollington went into half-time 1-0 up from a nice delivery from Taylor Beale which was met by Dan Spice at the far post. They started the second half the same as the first, on the front foot, and caused problems going forward with Lewis Neech and Archie Baker, who is just 16, being a nuisance for the opposition defence all afternoon.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollington Utd's new management team | Picture: Hollington Utd FC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad