Hollington United unveil new management trio

Hollington United have named Ross Southwood as their new permanent first team manager.

He will be joined by Kenny McNaughton and Matt Upton who they say complete a ‘very exciting’ management team.

It follows their decision to part company with Glenn Hine.

Southwood has been working hard behind the scenes to secure his backroom staff along with the signings of some exciting new players.

The new management line-up at Hollington United | Picture: Hollington Utd FC

The three are excited to get work, already putting on some fitness sessions to get the lads back up to scratch.

Their first game will be on November 18 at home to St Leonard's Social.

Scott Price, director of football, said: “After the club unanimously agreeed on a change of manager, we were keen to get a management team in who know the club’s ethos and values.

"When Ross, Kenny and Matt put their names forward it didn’t take long for us all to agree we feel these are the people to get the club back to where it should be on and off the field.

"Ross, who has worked alongside a number of managers and has been coaching with the youth set-up, knows exactly where the club needs to be and how to get there.

"Kenny, who is the manager of the vets’ side, has also enjoyed spells playing for the club.

"Matt, who also has spent many years and enjoyed a lot of success with the Lions, also has management experience having been involved in Peche Hill.