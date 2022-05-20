The Golds take on Newport Pagnell Town at Wembley in the showpiece final after dispatching Loughborough University 4-0 in the semi-finals back in February.

Ryan Reynolds, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney, bought National League outfit Wrexham in November 2020.

The Deadpool star lent his support to the Marigolds, who are the first Sussex side to reach the FA Vase final, after it was announced the Welsh club announced they will be sharing the stands on Sunday.

Wrexham will take on Bromley in the FA Trophy final after Littlehampton’s game with Newport Pagnell.

Posting on Twitter, Reynolds said: “Offer of the week: With every yell, you now get twice the support. #UpTheTowns”

A big Hollywood name has given Littlehampton Town their backing ahead of their historic FA Vase final at Wembley. Picture by Stephen Goodger