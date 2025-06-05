Lewes FC have continued their planning for the 2025-26 season with announcements regarding their pre-season schedule and the return of a former chairman.

Ex-Chair Stuart Fuller returns to the Rooks in a new capacity as Football Operations Advisor for men’s football – a voluntary role which ends a year away from the club.

Having served on the club’s board between 2011 and 2023, and then in an unofficial capacity for a further year, Fuller’s experience of both the club and wider non-league football is viewed as a huge asset to a new regime led by first-time head coach, Bradley Pritchard.

Lewes Director, John Peel, said on the club’s website: ”Stuart’s knowledge and expertise across the men’s football pyramid is extensive and I’m delighted to be able to bring him back into the fold in a official capacity.

Flashback to 2023, when Stuart Fuller was presented with gifts to mark stepping down as Lewes FC chairman | Picture: James Boyes

“His support will be vital in a league and football landscape where competitiveness is ever increasing.”

Fuller said: “After a year out of football, I’m thrilled to be back working with the new management team, giving them the operational and technical support to make next season as successful as possible.”

The ex-Chair added: “Home is where the heart is.”

Elsewhere, the club announced on Wednesday its full men’s schedule for pre-season.

In four weeks across July and early August, the Rooks will take on seven opponents, with five away matches and two home games.

The first fortnight of pre-season will see the club make two trips along the East Sussex coast, with Saturday visits to Eastbourne United and Eastbourne Town on 12 and 19 July respectively, while there will be midweek trips to Kent at Corinthian on Tuesday 15 and Hollands & Blair on Tuesday 22 July.

Later, Pritchard’s side welcome National League South side Worthing to the Dripping Pan on Saturday 26 July. This fixture will be the first to take place after pitch repairs this summer.

They then make a eye-catching midweek journey to Tonbridge Angels, with an immediate chance to reunite with ex-head coach Craig Nelson on Tuesday 29 July.

Finally, the Rooks host Southern League Premier Division South side Gosport Borough on Saturday 2 August.

As for player announcements, Pritchard recently hinted that there will be a steady flow of news over the next month.

“They'll all be announced by the time pre-season starts,” said Pritchard.

“Sooner rather than later, is my very vague response,” teased the new boss.