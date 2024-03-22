Hornchurch beaten – now Hastings United have a great chance of exciting season’s end
And he said the Us’ form since their long weather-enforced break had given them a great chance of a memorable end to the season.
United have reached the Sussex Senior Cup final and reignited their bid for an Isthmian premier play-off with two wins and two draws since suffering a series of postponements.
They’re eighth in the table and just three points off the play-off zone ahead of tomorrow’s big Sussex derby away to third-placed Horsham.
Last Saturday, after Tommie Fagg had been harshly sent off, they looked to have nabbed three points by taking a late lead at home to Chatham only to concede an injury-time equaliser.
On Tuesday night it looked like it would end 0-0 at home to Hornchurch – only for Fagg to pop up with a late winner to spark jubilation among the vast majority of the 1,200-strong crowd.
Agutter felt the win was fully deserved: “The first half was pretty even but as the second half developed we became more and more dominant.
"We created a lot of opportunities, hit the woodwork, had efforts blocked and were delighted to get the goal.
"Against Hornchurch and Chatham, two top sides, we should have had six points.
"On Saturday we got ourselves 1-0 up despite being down to ten men but then were a little naive in not seeing it out. But then on Tuesday we showed we’d learned from that when we were sensible after going 1-0 up, so that is pleasing.”
Hastings are appealing against Fagg’s Saturday red card – which being his second of the season has sparked a four-match ban. Agutter said it was clear a yellow card would have sufficed in a flare-up.
The manager said: “We’ve played four games since the break and could have won all od them. We’ve given ourselves a great opportunity with plenty to play for in two competitions.”
Agutter regards tomorrow’s hosts Horsham as one of the division’s top three teams but said: “My challenge to the players is can we consistently reach the level we showed against Hornchurch? If we can we have a great chance.”