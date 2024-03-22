Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And he said the Us’ form since their long weather-enforced break had given them a great chance of a memorable end to the season.

United have reached the Sussex Senior Cup final and reignited their bid for an Isthmian premier play-off with two wins and two draws since suffering a series of postponements.

They’re eighth in the table and just three points off the play-off zone ahead of tomorrow’s big Sussex derby away to third-placed Horsham.

Ansu Janneh on the attack for Hastings v Hornchurch | Picture: Scott White

Last Saturday, after Tommie Fagg had been harshly sent off, they looked to have nabbed three points by taking a late lead at home to Chatham only to concede an injury-time equaliser.

On Tuesday night it looked like it would end 0-0 at home to Hornchurch – only for Fagg to pop up with a late winner to spark jubilation among the vast majority of the 1,200-strong crowd.

Agutter felt the win was fully deserved: “The first half was pretty even but as the second half developed we became more and more dominant.

"We created a lot of opportunities, hit the woodwork, had efforts blocked and were delighted to get the goal.

United's players celebrate Tommie Fagg's late goal, which proved the winner | Picture: Scott White

"Against Hornchurch and Chatham, two top sides, we should have had six points.

"On Saturday we got ourselves 1-0 up despite being down to ten men but then were a little naive in not seeing it out. But then on Tuesday we showed we’d learned from that when we were sensible after going 1-0 up, so that is pleasing.”

Hastings are appealing against Fagg’s Saturday red card – which being his second of the season has sparked a four-match ban. Agutter said it was clear a yellow card would have sufficed in a flare-up.

The manager said: “We’ve played four games since the break and could have won all od them. We’ve given ourselves a great opportunity with plenty to play for in two competitions.”