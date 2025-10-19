Hornets U18s remain top after win over Loxwood

Horsham FC’s U18s beat Loxwood U18 5-3 to remain top of their league.

A damp and dreary morning got worse from the moment the young Loxwood team entered the arena in Horsham. It was top versus bottom of the SCFL U18s (North) League. Horsham strutted around the pitch with the confidence of a matador fighting a young bull.

The Hornets were too strong for the energetic and spirited away side. The quality of their passing and opportunities created were persistent and impressive. The 100% start continues and there were goals from Theodore, Papacharalambous and Hawley. The attacks were relentless, left wing, right wing, through balls into the forward runners.

Loxwood came into the match as massive underdogs. They lost the match but showed today that they are far better than their league position. They play with speed, passion and have a fantastic spirit, if they continue to create the goal scoring opportunities their results will improve.

Horsham remain top of the league and play Eastbourne in the cup next week. Next up for Loxwood FC is a tough away match against Broadbridge Heath U18.