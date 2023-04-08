Edit Account-Sign Out
Horsham and Hastings United keep alive Isthmian play-off chances with vital wins

Horsham and Hastings United recorded crucial wins to keep their Isthmian premier play-off hopes alive – with the Hornets’ victory particularly vital as it came against the side all the chasers need to overhaul.

By Steve Bone
Published 8th Apr 2023, 17:40 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 18:46 BST

Dom Di Paola’s side beat fifth-placed Enfield 3-1 at the Camping World Community Stadium with goals from Jack Mazzone, Tom Kavanagh and Charlie Hester-Cook.

Jake Cass replied for the north Londoners but Horsham are now three points off fifth spot, with three to play.

Also still very much in the hunt for that final play-off spot are Hastings United, who won 4-1 at Potters Bar thanks to an own goall by Dren Hoti and strikes by David Smith, Ben Pope and Sam Adams – all in the second half.

Sam Adams was among the scorers as Hastings won 4-1 at Potters Bar | Picture: Scott White
Sam Adams was among the scorers as Hastings won 4-1 at Potters Bar | Picture: Scott White

Gary Elphick’s team, a year after promotion from the Isthmian south east division, are five points off fifth place but have four to play.

Lewes, who drew 3-3 at home to Herne Bay on Friday thanks to goals by Joe Taylor, Ayo Olukoga and Will Salmon, are right in thr hunt too – level on points with Horsham.

Lower down the table and not going up or down this season are Bognor Regis Town, who won 4-0 at Bowers & Pitsea with goals from Danny Howick, Nathan Odokonyero, Sam De St Croix and Florian Kastrati.

Our four Sussex sides in the division are involved in two Easter Monday derbies – Hastings v Horsham is something of a play-off shootout, while Lewes go to Bognor.

Bognor celebrate one of the four goals they put past Bowers and Pitsea | Picture: Lyn Phillips
Bognor celebrate one of the four goals they put past Bowers and Pitsea | Picture: Lyn Phillips
HornetsHastings United