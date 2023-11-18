Three Sussex clubs will be in the draw for the third round of the FA Trophy after Horsham and Whitehawk won their second round ties and Bognor Regis Town had their game called off.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But Wembley dreams are over for Eastbourne Borough, Worthing and Lewes after the trio slipped to away defeats in the competition – the Rebels missing out in a penalty shootout.

Eastbourne Borough’s struggle for form continued as Mark Beard’s men lost 2-0 at Southern League Hendon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sussex derby went the way of hosts Whitehawk, who beat Lewes 3-1.

Horsham fans at Barnsley - and those who went to Bracknell had more to cheer in the FA Trophy | Picture: Natalie Mayhew / Butterfly Football

The Rooks drew first blood through Ola Ogunwamide but the Hawks, who have also been in fine form in the Isthmian premier, fought back with strikes from Charlie Walker (2) and Dom Johnson-Fisher – all within 15 first half minutes.

Worthing’s game at Frome Town went to penalties after the Rebels twice fought back from a goal down to draw 2-2 – Michael Klass and Ollie Pearce the scorers. But two early misses in the shootour meant Frome won it 4-3 to go through.

Horsham are enjoy their national knockout competitions this season and four days after going out of the FA Cup in a first round replay against Barnsley, Dom Di Paola’s side were comfortable 3-0 winners at Bracknell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Hester-Cook gave them an early lead and goals by Elliott Romain and Daniel Ajakaiye made sure of a 3-0 win after the break.

Bognor Regis Town will try again on Wednesday night to play their home tie with South Park (Reigate) after a waterlogged pitch sparked a postponement.