Horsham and Whitehawk through in FA Trophy – Eastbourne Borough, Worthing and Lewes out
But Wembley dreams are over for Eastbourne Borough, Worthing and Lewes after the trio slipped to away defeats in the competition – the Rebels missing out in a penalty shootout.
Eastbourne Borough’s struggle for form continued as Mark Beard’s men lost 2-0 at Southern League Hendon.
The Sussex derby went the way of hosts Whitehawk, who beat Lewes 3-1.
The Rooks drew first blood through Ola Ogunwamide but the Hawks, who have also been in fine form in the Isthmian premier, fought back with strikes from Charlie Walker (2) and Dom Johnson-Fisher – all within 15 first half minutes.
Worthing’s game at Frome Town went to penalties after the Rebels twice fought back from a goal down to draw 2-2 – Michael Klass and Ollie Pearce the scorers. But two early misses in the shootour meant Frome won it 4-3 to go through.
Horsham are enjoy their national knockout competitions this season and four days after going out of the FA Cup in a first round replay against Barnsley, Dom Di Paola’s side were comfortable 3-0 winners at Bracknell.
Charlie Hester-Cook gave them an early lead and goals by Elliott Romain and Daniel Ajakaiye made sure of a 3-0 win after the break.
Bognor Regis Town will try again on Wednesday night to play their home tie with South Park (Reigate) after a waterlogged pitch sparked a postponement.
Winning sides in this second round net £3,750 in prize money – losers nabbing £1,000. The draw for round three is on Monday – we’ll have news of it on this website – and the next stage is due to be played on Saturday, December 9.