Horsham and Worthing close in on National South play-off places, Eastbourne Borough's mini-revival ends

Horsham and Worthing both secured their second away National League South wins in four days to move within sight of the play-off places – but Eastbourne Borough’s mini-revival ended.

Horsham followed up Saturday’s victory at Tonbridge with an excellent 2-1 success at Dagenham and Redbridge.

Charlie Hester-Cooke powered home an early header from Harvey Sparks’ corner and after the Daggers levelled from the spot, Greg Luer’s effort was headed into his own goal by Sam Graham.

Worthing also made it back-to-back wins on the road with a 2-1 success at Chesham following up their weekend win at Chelmsford.

Worthing celebrate their win at Chesham | Picture: Jay Wrighte

Jack Spong’s double gave them a 2-0 leader before Chesham hit back, but Adam Hinshelwood’s side held on for the win.

Horsham move up to eighth, Worthing ninth, just one and two points respectively outside the play-off places.

It was not such a good night at Maidstone. Having won 1-0 at Maidenhead at the weekend, they lost 3-0 and are back down to second from bottom in the table.

In the Isthmian premier, Lewes’ recent struggles were there for all to see as they lost 6-0 at Folkestone.

In the Isthmian south east, goals by Ade Adeyinka and Reece Hallard earned Three Bridges a 2-0 win at VCD Athletic to send them top of the table.

Broadbridge Heath grabbed a late Zac Young winner to earn a 2-1 victory at struggling Hastings United, leaving Heath up to 11th and Hastings down to 21st.

East Grinstead remain bottom after losing 2-1 at Faversham.